DAD asks defence pension authority to grant pension to women Army officers

The Defence Accounts Department has asked the armed forces' pension disbursal authority to grant pension to around 15 women Army officers after it emerged that they are yet to receive the benefit nearly a year after retirement, people familiar with the development said on Thursday.

The short-service commission women officers have not yet received the pension notwithstanding an order by the Supreme Court in February 2020 that had paved the way for extending the pension benefit to women officers with a service tenure of 20 years.

In a letter, the Defence Accounts Department (DAD) has communicated to the Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Pensions) in Allahabad to grant the pension benefit to the women officers as soon as possible, the people said.

They said the problem arose due to a new online pension disbursal system called SPARSH that was rolled out last year. The Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Pensions) handles the new system.

In the order, the Supreme Court said that "short service commission women officers with over 20 years of service who are not granted PC (permanent commission) shall retire on pension in terms of the (government's) policy decision.

