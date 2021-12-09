Dalai Lama mourns demise of General Rawat

General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 12 defence personnel were killed after the Mi-17V5 helicopter crashed at Kattery in Nilgiris

IANS
IANS,
  • Dec 09 2021, 13:06 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2021, 13:06 ist
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama. Credit: AP Photo

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Thursday mourned the demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and others travelling with him in a fatal helicopter crash.

"I pray for the General and his companions and offer my heartfelt condolences to the members of the families of all those who perished in this unfortunate accident.

"I salute General Rawat's long-standing contribution in the service of the nation," the spiritual leader said in a statement.

General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 12 defence personnel were killed after the Mi-17V5 helicopter of the Indian Air Force crashed at Kattery in Nilgiris on Wednesday.

