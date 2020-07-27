Dalits should use Buddhism as caste in 2021 Census, say experts

Experts from the Ambedkarite International Co-ordination Society (AICS) Canada suggest that Dalits in the upcoming 2021 census should state Buddhism as their caste, as reported by the Indian Express.

“Importance of Census-2021 for Dalits” was a webinar, which discussed the idea that Dalits or those castes under the Scheduled Caste category should register under the Buddhism category in the upcoming census.

They also suggested that the caste names Ravidassia and Adhi-Dharmi be used instead of demanding a new column for these, as religions.

This is contrary to some previous demands raised by leaders of these groups, who asked people to mention Ravidassia and Adhi-Dharmi as religions not castes.

“Baba Saheb (Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar) is considered one of the six greatest intellectuals in the world. In his research books, ‘Who were the Shudra? How they came to be the fourth varna (Classification by profession) in the Indo Aryan Society’ and ‘The Untouchables-Who were they and why they became untouchables’, Baba Sahib has proved that the Buddhists were made untouchables by the Aryans,” said Dr GC Kaul, in the webinar.

Dr Kaul also said that the original religion - the ‘Adi Dharma’ is Buddhism, since it is based on egalitarian values. He reiterated to listeners that Dr Ambedkar chose to convert to Buddhism in his last days, instead of, say, laying the foundation of a new religion.

AICS founder member Chanchal Mall is also of the belief that until Dalits are classified as a separate religion, they should cite buddhism as their religion.