Data bill to achieve multiple objectives: MoS IT

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday said that the proposed Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2022 simultaneously achieves contradictory objectives that are data protection of citizens, ease of doing business, public interest and national security.

“The bill achieves the seemingly contradictory objectives of data protection of our citizens, ease of doing business for industry and public interest of efficient governance and national security," the Minister said here.

"This is a modern legislation that is part of a comprehensive framework of laws and rules that include IT rules, National Data Governance Framework Policy and a new Digital India Act . This will be a global standard policy framework," he said.