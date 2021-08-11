DCGI gives nod to study on mixing Covaxin, Covishield

DCGI gives nod to study on mixing Covaxin and Covishield

This study and clinical trials will reportedly be conducted by the Christian Medical College in Vellore

  • Aug 11 2021, 09:22 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2021, 09:53 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

The Drugs Controller General of India has given its nod for conducting a study on mixing Covaxin and Covishield, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday.

"Permission has been granted for a research study by CMC Vellore (Tamil Nadu) on mixing of vaccines doses," Dr V K Paul, Niti Aayog said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

Last month, an expert panel of India's central drug authority Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) had recommended granting permission to the Vellore institute for conducting a clinical trial of mixing of two Covaxin and Covishield.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The panel had also recommended giving approval to Bharat Biotech for carrying out a study on the interchangeability of its Covaxin and the under-trial adenoviral intranasal vaccine candidate BBV154, but asked the Hyderabad-based firm to remove the word "interchangeability" from the study title and submit a revised protocol for approval.

Earlier, a study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), revealed that combining Covishield and Covaxin as the first two doses of Covid-19 vaccines have shown "better immunogenicity" than the two doses of the same vaccines. 

However, the World Health Organization's chief scientist advised against people mixing and matching Covid-19 vaccines from different manufacturers, calling it a "dangerous trend" since more data is needed about the health impact.

(With PTI inputs)

