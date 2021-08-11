DCGI gives nod to study on mixing Covaxin and Covishield

The Drugs Controller General of India has given its nod for conducting a study on mixing Covaxin and Covishield, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday.
"Permission has been granted for a research study by CMC Vellore (Tamil Nadu) on mixing of vaccines doses," Dr V K Paul, Niti Aayog said during a press briefing on Tuesday.
Last month, an expert panel of India's central drug authority Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) had recommended granting permission to the Vellore institute for conducting a clinical trial of mixing of two Covaxin and Covishield.
The panel had also recommended giving approval to Bharat Biotech for carrying out a study on the interchangeability of its Covaxin and the under-trial adenoviral intranasal vaccine candidate BBV154, but asked the Hyderabad-based firm to remove the word "interchangeability" from the study title and submit a revised protocol for approval.
Earlier, a study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), revealed that combining Covishield and Covaxin as the first two doses of Covid-19 vaccines have shown "better immunogenicity" than the two doses of the same vaccines.
However, the World Health Organization's chief scientist advised against people mixing and matching Covid-19 vaccines from different manufacturers, calling it a "dangerous trend" since more data is needed about the health impact.
(With PTI inputs)
