Dearness Allowance for central government staff hiked by 4%

Ahead of the festivals of Dussehra and Diwali, the Union Cabinet Wednesday approved the hike of dearness allowance and dearness relief to central government employees at the rate of 4 per cent each. This will benefit 50 lakh central government employees and 65 lakh pensioners.
The latest hike will now take the DA to 38 per cent. The relief will be effective from July 1, 2022.
The decision will cost the exchequer Rs 12,852 crore, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said briefing on the cabinet decisions.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Taj Mahal most ticketed ASI site for domestic tourists
Malala's production firm unveils first slate with Apple
'Log saath aate gaye aur karvaan banta gaya': Tharoor
Suryakumar, Rohit rise in ICC T20I Player rankings
Losses to Valley's apple spark talk of discrimination
ASI discovers 20 Buddhist caves in MP's Bandhavgarh