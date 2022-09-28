Dearness Allowance for central government staff hiked by 4%

Ahead of the festivals of Dussehra and Diwali, the Union Cabinet Wednesday approved the hike of dearness allowance and dearness relief to central government employees at the rate of 4 per cent each. This will benefit 50 lakh central government employees and 65 lakh pensioners.

The latest hike will now take the DA to 38 per cent. The relief will be effective from July 1, 2022.

The decision will cost the exchequer Rs 12,852 crore, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said briefing on the cabinet decisions.