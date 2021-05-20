Declare Black Fungus an epidemic, Union Health Ministry urges states

The Union Health Ministry has urged states to make mucormycosis, also known as Black Fungus, a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.

It has also said that all government and private health facilities, medical colleges to follow guidelines for screening, diagnosis, management of mucormycosis, issued by MoHFW and ICMR.

Telangana and Rajasthan have already declared mucormycosis as an epidemic.

Union Health Ministry urged States to make mucormycosis a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2021

