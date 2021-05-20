Declare Black Fungus an epidemic: Centre to states

Declare Black Fungus an epidemic, Union Health Ministry urges states

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 20 2021, 14:01 ist
  • updated: May 20 2021, 14:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Union Health Ministry has urged states to make mucormycosis, also known as Black Fungus, a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897. 

It has also said that all government and private health facilities, medical colleges to follow guidelines for screening, diagnosis, management of mucormycosis, issued by MoHFW and ICMR. 

Telangana and Rajasthan have already declared mucormycosis as an epidemic. 

More to follow... 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mucormycosis
union ministry of health
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Paying people to get jabs might work; Is it ethical?

Paying people to get jabs might work; Is it ethical?

To mask or not to mask? Vaccinated America's conundrum

To mask or not to mask? Vaccinated America's conundrum

Gaza's health system buckling under repeated wars

Gaza's health system buckling under repeated wars

Bitcoin struggles for footing on worries over China

Bitcoin struggles for footing on worries over China

DH Toon | 'Finally PM, CM are on same page'

DH Toon | 'Finally PM, CM are on same page'

Fed up with toxic air, Jakarta waits for court ruling

Fed up with toxic air, Jakarta waits for court ruling

 