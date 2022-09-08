Rajnath pays tributes to Japan's self-defence personnel

Defence Minister Rajnath pays tributes to Japan's self-defence personnel who laid down their lives

In Japan, Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will join their Japanese counterparts at the '2+2' foreign and defence ministerial dialogue

  Sep 08 2022, 11:47 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2022, 11:47 ist
Rajnath Singh pays tributes to Japan's Self Defense Forces personnel. Credit: IANS Photo

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday paid tributes to Japan’s self-defence personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Singh arrived here on the last leg of his five-day visit to Mongolia and Japan with an aim to expand India's strategic and defence ties with the two countries in the backdrop of evolving regional security matrix and geo-political turmoil.

"My tributes to Japan’s Self Defense Forces personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty," Singh tweeted, along with pictures.

 

In Japan, Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will join their Japanese counterparts at the '2+2' foreign and defence ministerial dialogue.

The ‘2+2’ dialogue is taking place more than five months after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited India for the annual India-Japan summit.

In the 2+2 dialogue, the two sides are expected to deliberate on ways to further expand bilateral cooperation in the areas of defence and security besides taking stock of the developments in the Indo-Pacific.

