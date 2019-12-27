Delhi Cong releases AAP govt's 'post-mortem' report

The Congress' Delhi unit on Friday released a 'post-mortem' report of the five-year rule of the AAP government in the city, terming its claims of development and governance as a "bundle of lies".

Aam Aadmi Party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier this week released a report card of his government, highlighting works done in the field of education and health among other sectors.

"The Kejriwal government's actual performance report is that it provides only dirty drinking water and polluted air to the people of Delhi and the entire city is suffering from coughs and respiratory ailments. The report card is a bundle of lies," Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra said in a press briefing.

No immediate reaction was available from the ruling AAP.

Congress leaders, including party's Assembly election campaign committee chairman Kirti Azad, JP Agarwal, chief spokesperson Mukesh Sharma were present at the press briefing.

The Kejriwal government has survived on the strength of "lies and falsehood" and "misleading" advertisements, Chopra said.

He said it was the responsibility of the Delhi Congress to make people aware of the real issues and facts through its 'post-mortem' report.