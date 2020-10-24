Delhi Cong workers stage protest against onion prices

Delhi Congress workers stage protest against spiralling prices of onion

It is shocking that the Delhi government has been silent when the prices of onions are soaring higher, said protesters

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 24 2020, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2020, 22:36 ist

Delhi Congress leaders and workers on Saturday staged a protest at the Jantar Mantar against spiralling prices of onion and other essential commodities in the city.

Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary, who was leading the protest, alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal government in the national capital and the BJP at the Centre have been unable to check the activities of hoarders and black marketeers.

The Delhi government should give an immediate cash relief of Rs 10000 to each of the 72 lakh ration cardholders in the city to meet festival expenses, Chaudhary demanded.

A number of women workers of the party, including Mahila Congress president Amrita Dhawan, wore garlands of onion, tomatoes, and other vegetables and raised slogans against the BJP and the AAP governments.

Chaudhary claimed that when the Modi government amended the Essential Commodities Act in Parliament, profiteers took advantage of it and prices of all items started going up.

It is shocking that the Delhi government has been silent when the prices of onions are soaring higher and higher, instead of ensuring that enough supply of the vegetable is made available in the market to tide over the crisis, he said.

He demanded the Modi government immediately apply the Essential Commodities Act to stop the price rise and create a buffer stock of onions through NAFED (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation) so that people do not face hardships. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

New Delhi
Congress
Protests
onion

What's Brewing

Covid-19 did what animal rights activists couldn't

Covid-19 did what animal rights activists couldn't

First-ever Asian giant hornet nest found in US

First-ever Asian giant hornet nest found in US

31% of adolescents battled extreme anxiety due to Covid

31% of adolescents battled extreme anxiety due to Covid

Mars losing atmosphere faster than Earth, probes show

Mars losing atmosphere faster than Earth, probes show

 