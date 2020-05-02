Delhi Coronavirus Zones: Check out Red, Orange, Green Zone districts and list of permitted, prohibited activities

The government, on Friday, announced that the coronavirus lockdown will be extended for two weeks beyond May 4, but with some easing of restrictions. The Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement that in view of "significant gains in the COVID-19 situation", areas with few or no cases would see "considerable relaxations"

With the Delhi government planning to categorise COVID-19 cases by wards instead of districts, parts of the national capital are likely to be out of the 'red zone' classification and expect lockdown relaxations after May 3, sources said on Friday.

Meanwhile, the national capital recorded 223 fresh cases of coronavirus on Saturday, taking the tally to 3,738 with two more deaths being reported here, the government said.

District Zone South East Delhi Red Zone Central Delhi Red Zone North Delhi Red Zone South Delhi Red Zone North East Delhi Red Zone West Delhi Red Zone Shahdara Red Zone East Delhi Red Zone New Delhi Red Zone North West Delhi Red Zone South West Delhi Red Zone

Currently, the Union Health Ministry has designated the entire national capital, which has 11 districts, a 'red zone' in its new classification. The city has 272 wards.