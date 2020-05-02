Delhi Coronavirus Zones: Check out the districts

Delhi Coronavirus Zones: Check out Red, Orange, Green Zone districts and list of permitted, prohibited activities

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 02 2020, 12:18 ist
  • updated: May 02 2020, 12:21 ist
People wait to receive free food at an industrial area, during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New Delhi. (Reuters Photo)

The government, on Friday, announced that the coronavirus lockdown will be extended for two weeks beyond May 4, but with some easing of restrictions. The Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement that in view of "significant gains in the COVID-19 situation", areas with few or no cases would see "considerable relaxations"

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

With the Delhi government planning to categorise COVID-19 cases by wards instead of districts, parts of the national capital are likely to be out of the 'red zone' classification and expect lockdown relaxations after May 3, sources said on Friday.

Meanwhile, the national capital recorded 223 fresh cases of coronavirus on Saturday, taking the tally to 3,738 with two more deaths being reported here, the government said.

Coronavirus lockdown 3.0: Here's a list of what will remain open and closed across India

With the Delhi government planning to categorise COVID-19 cases by wards instead of districts, parts of the national capital are likely to be out of the 'red zone' classification and expect lockdown relaxations after May 3, sources said on Friday.

DistrictZone
South East DelhiRed Zone
Central DelhiRed Zone
North DelhiRed Zone
South DelhiRed Zone
North East DelhiRed Zone
West DelhiRed Zone
ShahdaraRed Zone
East DelhiRed Zone
New DelhiRed Zone
North West DelhiRed Zone
South West DelhiRed Zone

Currently, the Union Health Ministry has designated the entire national capital, which has 11 districts, a 'red zone' in its new classification. The city has 272 wards.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
New Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal
India
Lockdown
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

What's Brewing

SpaceX to keep astronauts at short-handed Space Station

SpaceX to keep astronauts at short-handed Space Station

'Ready to contribute in bringing back stranded Indians'

'Ready to contribute in bringing back stranded Indians'

Coronavirus: 3 indigenous diagnostic kits in offing

Coronavirus: 3 indigenous diagnostic kits in offing

COVID-19: US issues emergency approval for remdesivir

COVID-19: US issues emergency approval for remdesivir

COVID-19: 3 in Padarayanapura test positive

COVID-19: 3 in Padarayanapura test positive

Here's why Railways maintains special trains secrecy

Here's why Railways maintains special trains secrecy

'Kim Jong Un makes first appearance in nearly 3 weeks'

'Kim Jong Un makes first appearance in nearly 3 weeks'

 