Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam in 2019 Jamia violence case

Jamia case: Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam

Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid and others have been booked under UAPA and provisions of IPC for being 'masterminds' of the 2020 Delhi violence

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 04 2023, 12:05 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2023, 13:55 ist
Sharjeel Imam. Credit: Reuters Photo

A Delhi Court on Saturday discharged former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam and co-accused Asif Iqbal Tanha in a case related to the incidents of violence at Jamia Milia Islamia University in December, 2019.

The violence had erupted after a clash between Police and people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Additional Sessions Judge of Saket court, Arul Verma passed the order.

Both Imam and Tanha were charged under multiple Sections of the Indian Penal Code related to rioting and unlawful assembly.

The court framed charges of unlawful assembly and rioting against one of the co-accused named Mohammed Iliyas.

However, Imam, who is also an accused under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the conspiracy case related to the 2020 North-East Delhi riots case, will remain in custody.

A detailed order is awaited.

 

 

Delhi
Delhi riots
anti-CAA protest
CAA protest
Sharjeel Imam
Jamia Millia Islamia

