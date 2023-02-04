Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam in 2019 Jamia violence case

A Delhi Court on Saturday discharged former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam and co-accused Asif Iqbal Tanha in a case related to the incidents of violence at Jamia Milia Islamia University in December, 2019.
The violence had erupted after a clash between Police and people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
Additional Sessions Judge of Saket court, Arul Verma passed the order.
Both Imam and Tanha were charged under multiple Sections of the Indian Penal Code related to rioting and unlawful assembly.
The court framed charges of unlawful assembly and rioting against one of the co-accused named Mohammed Iliyas.
However, Imam, who is also an accused under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the conspiracy case related to the 2020 North-East Delhi riots case, will remain in custody.
A detailed order is awaited.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
The case of the missing Dallas Zoo animals
Single Afghan women, widows struggle to find next meal
India batters in a spin
In pics | A peek into Kiara & Sidharth’s wedding venue
Why ‘The White Lotus’ remix has become a club anthem
Hiss Highness: The snakes of Agumbe
Chinese balloon to remain over US skies for a few days
DH Toon | Adani's crisis shakes investors' faith