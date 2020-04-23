Delhi COVID-19 toll touches 50, 128 new cases

The COVID-19 death toll in the national capital touched 50 on Thursday with the reporting of two more deaths while the number of cases reached 2,376.

According to the medical bulletin, 128 new cases were reported during the day while 84 were discharged. With this, the total number of people who recovered has touched 808.

An analysis of the cases and deaths showed that almost two-thirds of the patients were below the age of 50 years but the mortality rate among them was the lowest at 0.64%. While 1,548 patients were below the age of 50, only ten lost their lives to COVID-19.

The highest mortality rate was among those above 60 years at 6.09% though there were only 443 such patients. Among those between 50-59 years, the mortality rate is 3.39%.

Delhi government also added three more containment zones, taking the total to 92.