Delhi HC exempts lawyers from wearing coats

  May 25 2020
The Delhi High Court on Monday exempted lawyers from wearing coats, gowns, sherwani and jackets while attending virtual hearings before it and district courts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the lawyers should be dressed in a sober and dignified manner, an administrative order issued by the court said.

"In order to further contain the spread of COVID-19, it is hereby notified that till further orders, while appearing before this High Court or its subordinate courts, through video-conferencing or otherwise, the advocates are exempted from wearing gowns, coats, sherwanis, achkans, chapkans and jackets," it said.

"However, they shall be dressed in a sober and dignified manner and expected to adhere to the rest of the dress code, as prescribed...," the order added.

These directions shall come into force with immediate effect, it said.

The high court has been conducting hearing through video-conferencing since March 25, due to the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

During the lockdown, the benches usually assemble at the residences of the judges and the lawyers are allowed to join the video-conferencing from their homes or offices. 

