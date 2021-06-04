Delhi High Court dismisses Juhi Chawla's 'publicity' 5G suit, imposes Rs 20 lakh fine

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a plea by actor Juhi Chawla against introduction of 5G technology with Rs 20 lakh for abusing the process of law.

Justice J R Midha held that the suit filed by her and two others was also defective and not maintainable. It also contained unnecessary, unverified and vexatious assertions, the court said.

The plaintiff (Chawla and others) wanted an inquiry by the court into the matter which was not permissible, the bench said.

It also noted she did not approach any of the 33 defendants named in her suit and instead sought a declaration from the court, which cannot be allowed under the law, the bench said.

The bench also took serious view of Chawla sharing the link of virtual hearing on her social media account which led to repeated disruption by unknown persons who sang Bollywood songs of films in which she acted. The court directed the Delhi police to conduct necessary investigation against the people to proceed against them under the law.

The court also noted Chawla did not pay the court fees for her suit and directed her to pay Rs 1.95 lakh within one week.

During the hearing in the matter on June 2, the court had questioned Chawla for directly filing a suit against setting up of 5G wireless networks without giving any representation to the government.

The court insisted that plaintiffs, Chawla and two others, should have gone to the government first, before coming to the court. After hearing the arguments in the matter, the court reserved its order.

The plea filed by Chawla, Veeresh Malik and Teena Vachani, claimed that 5G wireless technology can be a potential threat to provoke irreversible and serious effects on humans and it could also permanently damage to the earth's ecosystems.

The plea contended that radiation would be 10 to 100 times greater than the existing levels, and no living species on the planet would be able to survive round the clock exposure.