Delhi on high alert ahead of Donald Trump's visit; complete security arrangement

Delhi has been put under extra vigil as the United States President Donald Trump is all set to reach the national capital on Monday evening. The security arrangements include anti-drone mechanism, snipers, kite catchers and sharp-shooters on the routes to be taken by the visiting dignitary.

The ITC Maurya hotel, where Trump and his entourage will be staying, has been made out of bounds for visitors till the US President leaves as all the 438 rooms of the facility being booked for his entourage.

The CCTV coverage on the Sardar Patel Marg, where the hotel is located, has been enhanced by installing extra cameras with night-vision capabilities. Besides, aerial surveillance will also be done using an Air Force aircraft.

Anti-sabotage teams involving the Army and paramilitary are keeping a tight vigil on the routes taken by Trump and are closely coordinating with the US Secret Service.

Sources said that over two dozens of US Secret Service agents have arrived in the capital to coordinate Trump's security cover and held discussions with the Indian officials.

During the advance security liaison meeting, they said, it was decided to deploy anti-drone detachment of NSG, sharpshooters from NSG on high-rise buildings and kite catchers. Around 40 companies of paramilitary personnel are also being deployed besides Delhi Police personnel.

To ensure complete security, the Delhi Police is also going to place double barricades on all the roads where Trump's convoy is to pass.

The hotel where Trump will be staying will have a three-layer security and a number of police personnel in plain clothes are taking a close watch of the building.

The Security Wing of Delhi Police will form the inner security cordon along with the US team, while the second layer of cordon will be around the lobby and parking area of the hotel. The outer cordon will comprise personnel drawn from districts.

Police is also conducting intense patrolling in the ridge area opposite the hotel to ensure that no untoward incident happens.