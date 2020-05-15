Delhi Police calls out BJP MP Parvesh Verma for sharing old video, says he shared it with malicious intent

West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma, who raised hackles during Delhi Assembly elections by tweeting that anti-CAA supporters would enter homes and rape women, is at it again!

This time, he has tweeted an old video of Muslims offering namaz in large numbers to claim that they were violating social distancing norm only to be called out by Delhi Police on Friday, which said he was using an old video with "malicious intent to spread rumour".

Almost an hour after Delhi Police's response, Verma deleted the tweet.

The son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma, the West Delhi MP had on Thursday tweeted the 1:03 minute video on Twitter asking whether any religion would allow such "antics" during COVID-19 pandemic by violating social distancing norms. He accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of increasing the salaries of Muslim priests and dared him to cut their salaries.

"Will these actions stop automatically or have you (Kejriwal) vowed to destroy Delhi?" he tweeted.

However, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East Delhi) tweeted from the verified handle, "This is totally false. An old video is being used with a malicious intent to spread the rumour. Please verify before posting and spreading rumours."

Fact-checking website Alt News said the video was taken on March 20, five days before the lockdown was announced.

Verma had made several controversial remarks during the campaign for February 7 Delhi Assembly elections and was taken off BJP's star campaigner list by the Election Commission. He also faced campaign ban for 96 hours.