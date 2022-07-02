Delhi Police produces Mohammed Zubair before court, seeks 14-day judicial custody

Delhi Police seeks 14-day judicial custody of Zubair

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 02 2022, 12:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2022, 12:04 ist

Delhi Police on Saturday produced Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair before a court here in a case related to an “objectionable tweet” he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity and sought his 14-day judicial custody.

Zubair was produced before the court on the expiry of his five-day custodial interrogation.

Also Read | Delhi police add 3 new charges against Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair 

The police told Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria that he was not required anymore for custodial interrogation.

After the police application, Zubair moved a bail plea before the court. 

Mohammed Zubair
India News
Alt News
Delhi Police

