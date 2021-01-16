Delhi sees one severe adverse event, 51 mild ones on day 1 of Covid-19 vaccination drive

The first day of the Covid-19 vaccination drive saw one case of a severe adverse event in Delhi necessitating medical treatment at a dedicated centre at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi.

According to a data sheet prepared by the local authorities, there were 51 cases of minor AEFI (adverse event following immunisation) and a lone severe case. There was no serious AEFI case that required hospitalisation.

More than 4,300 healthcare workers received Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi on the first day of nationwide Covid-19 vaccination.

The person who developed severe AEFI is a security guard who was observed for headache, rash and breathlessness. He was treated with medicine and doctors said his condition was stable.

As many as 95 individuals were vaccinated at the AIIMS, including its director Randeep Guleria and three heads of the departments.

At least three others – two at NDMC Charak Palika Hospital and one at Northern Railway Central Hospital – were observed for 30 minutes for the adverse events at the vaccination sites and discharged thereafter. The fourth person from the Northern Railway hospital was referred to the AEFI unit at AIIMS.

After reviewing the day-long vaccination exercise, Manohar Agnani, an Additional Secretary in the Union Health Ministry, said that there was no case of post-vaccination hospitalisation.