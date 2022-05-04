Denmark asks India to prod Russia into ending war

Modi is the first Indian PM to visit Denmark in almost two decade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen at India-Denmark Business forum. Credit: PTI Photo

Denmark asked India to use its influence over Russia to make it stop its war against Ukraine, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his counterpart in the North European nation, Mette Frederiksen, in Copenhagen on Tuesday.

Modi is the first Indian PM to visit Denmark in almost two decades. New Delhi had scaled down diplomatic ties with Copenhagen in 2012 after the rejection of Kim Davy’s extradition plea to India for his role in the 1995 Purulia arms dropping case.

Also Read | Modi calls for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine

“My message is very clear. (Russian President) Putin has got to stop this war. I, of course, hope India will also influence Russia,” Frederiksen said as she and Modi jointly addressed reporters. Her appeal came even as US officials and other western nations expressed apprehensions that Russia might declare a full-fledged war by May 9. Modi stuck to New Delhi’s policy of avoiding criticism of Russia, just as he had done during his meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Monday. 

The two leaders, however, sought to add momentum to bilateral ties. Nine documents were signed, including a declaration of intent on migration and mobility.

