Deputy Speaker approves Ajay Choudhari's appointment as Shiv Sena's Legislative party leader

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 24 2022, 15:34 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2022, 15:34 ist
Rebel leader Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: IANS and PTI Photos

Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal on Friday approved the appointment of Ajay Choudhari as Shiv Sena Legislative party leader in the state Assembly.

The news comes as another Shiv Sainik Dilip Lande arrived at Guwahati, further swelling the Eknath Shinde led rebel camp, which has claimed the support of 40-plus Sena MLAs. 

While the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction had sent a proposal regarding the same to the Deputy Speaker, Shinde too declared MLA Bharat Gogawale as the Shiv Sena Legislative party leader after claiming the majority. 

More to follow...

Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra
Shiv Sena
Indian Politics
India News
Eknath Shinde

