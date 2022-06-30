Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde to stake claim to form new government in Maharashtra

The BJP is all set to return to power in Maharashtra as Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde are likely to stake claim for forming the next government.

The Fadnavis-Shinde duo are expected to call on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and give a formal letter for government formation and letter of support from the MLAs.

Shinde has landed in Mumbai from Goa and would be meeting Fadnavis shortly. After that they will visit the Raj Bhavan.

Meanwhile, the NCP and Congress leaders and legislators held separate meetings in Mumbai. Caretaker Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also met some of the senior leaders of his party.