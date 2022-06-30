Fadnavis, Shinde to stake claim to form new government

Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde to stake claim to form new government in Maharashtra

Shinde has landed in Mumbai from Goa and would be meeting Fadnavis shortly

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Jun 30 2022, 14:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2022, 15:05 ist
Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis. Credit: PTI Photos

The BJP is all set to return to power in Maharashtra as Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde are likely to stake claim for forming the next government. 

The Fadnavis-Shinde duo are expected to call on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and give a formal letter for government formation and letter of support from the MLAs. 

Also Read — Maharashtra BJP claims support of 170 MLAs

Shinde has landed in Mumbai from Goa and would be meeting Fadnavis shortly. After that they will visit the Raj Bhavan.

Also Read — Power games: A look at MVA govt's turbulent 2.5 years

Meanwhile, the NCP and Congress leaders and legislators held separate meetings in Mumbai. Caretaker Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also met some of the senior leaders of his party.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Devendra Fadnavis
Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra
Indian Politics
Shiv Sena
Uddhav Thackeray
Bhagat Singh Koshyari

What's Brewing

How women water warriors are transforming parched lands

How women water warriors are transforming parched lands

Soon, adoption approval to come in 2 months

Soon, adoption approval to come in 2 months

DH Toon | The black sludge of 'religious fanaticism'

DH Toon | The black sludge of 'religious fanaticism'

Safety features that keep you secure on dating apps

Safety features that keep you secure on dating apps

Face blindness: Shenaz Treasury's unusual condition

Face blindness: Shenaz Treasury's unusual condition

 