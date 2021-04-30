DH Covid-19 Helpbook: Download now!

DH Covid-19 Helpbook: From FAQs to helplines, everything you need to know

This helpbook is packed with comprehensive and vital information that may help you combat the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 30 2021, 22:36 ist
  • updated: May 01 2021, 07:17 ist
Representative Image | Credit: Getty Images

Dear Readers,

The second wave of Covid-19 pandemic impacts each one of us one way or the other. As a service to our readers, we have created the DH Covid-19 Helpbook.

From helpline numbers to guidelines: This helpbook is packed with comprehensive and vital information that may help you combat the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. All the information in DH Covid-19 Helpbook has been collated from reliable sources and is verified by Deccan Herald editorial team.

We request you to share this helpbook with your family, friends & colleagues. Stay safe, stay indoors & wear a mask.

- Team Deccan Herald

👉🏻👉🏻 Click Here to Download the DH Covid-19 Helpbook

 

 

Click here to get the latest updates on Covid-19

 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronaivrus
India
Karnakata
Bengaluru
COVID-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

What we know about the deadly stampede in Israel

What we know about the deadly stampede in Israel

Maradona left to 'fate' ahead of death: Expert panel

Maradona left to 'fate' ahead of death: Expert panel

Mars Ingenuity helicopter given new scouting mission

Mars Ingenuity helicopter given new scouting mission

DH Toon | May Day: 'Government may or may not exist'

DH Toon | May Day: 'Government may or may not exist'

A jurist with an eye for detail and an ear for jazz

A jurist with an eye for detail and an ear for jazz

 