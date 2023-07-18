DH Evening Brief: Opposition alliance names itself INDIA; Supreme Court stays ED probe into liquor 'scam' in Chhattisgarh
updated: Jul 18 2023, 18:42 ist
Here are the top news stories of the day!
Opposition alliance decides to name itself 'INDIA'
The Opposition grouping has named itself 'INDIA' – Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance –a leader who attended the meeting said. Read more
Supreme Court stays ED probe into liquor 'scam' in Chhattisgarh
The Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation into the alleged Rs 2,000 liquor scam in Chhattisgarh. Read more
BJP eyes grand show of strength of its alliance
The BJP is eying a grand show of strength of its alliance on Tuesday with party president J P Nadda asserting that 38 constituents of the ruling NDA have confirmed their participation in the meeting where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be present. Read more
WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh gets interim bail in wrestlers' sexual harassment case
A Delhi court on Tuesday granted two-day interim bail to outgoing WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in case of alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers. Read more
Supreme Court to hear Rahul Gandhi's plea in defamation case on July 21
The Supreme Court on Tuesday decided to hear on July 21 (Friday) a plea by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for stay on his conviction in a defamation case for his 2019 remarks on the 'Modi' surname. Read more
26 opposition parties' joint resolution pitches for conducting caste census
A group of 26 opposition parties on Tuesday demanded the implementation of the caste census while asserting that they have come together to defeat the "hatred and violence being manufactured against minorities" as well as "rising crimes against women, Dalits, tribals and Kashmiri Pandits". Read more
Oommen Chandy: A man who drew energy from crowds
The corridors of the Kerala Chief Minister's office block at the Government Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram often resembled a busy street during theOommen Chandy'S chief ministership. Read more
'Family first, nation nothing': PM Modi's scathing attack at Opposition
Launching a scathing attack on the Opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday alleged that their mantra is "of, by and for the family". Read more
Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar defends deployment of IAS officers for Opposition meet
Amid criticism, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday defended the deployment of over two dozen IAS officers to receive Opposition leaders for the 'United We Stand' conclave. Read more
Karnataka tops direct selling market in south with sales of Rs 1,128 crore
Karnataka, with sales of Rs 1,128 crore, has topped the direct selling market in the southern region, according to the annual survey report by the Indian Direct Selling Association (IDSA). Read more
Stray dog attacks continue in Kerala as systemic solutions are ignored for quick fixes
A three-year-old girl bitten by a stray dog on the face and requiring plastic surgery is tightly held to her chest by a young mother in a hospital, with grief, anxiety and helplessness writ large on her face. Read more
Gujarat: Amul Dairy director joins Congress five months after leaving party for BJP
A cooperative leader and director of Kaira District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union, the country’s oldest dairy union best known as Amul Dairy, returned to the Congress fold on Tuesday. Read more
