DH Evening Brief: Murmu consolidates lead after 2nd round of counting; Cong stages show of strength as ED grills Sonia
updated: Jul 21 2022, 18:22 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Presidential poll: Murmu consolidates lead after second round of counting
The NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu on Thursday consolidated her lead after the second round of counting by getting nearly 72 per cent votes of the total votes of all MPs and MLAs of 10 states counted so far. Read more
Cong stages show of strength as ED grills Sonia Gandhi
The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday questioned Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper. The day was a show of strength for the party with street protests and leaders courting arrest across the country. Read more
Unmarried woman can't be denied choice of abortion: SC
The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that a woman cannot be denied an opportunity to terminate her pregnancy just because she is unmarried. Read more
Biden's 'I have cancer' remark shocks many; White House clarifies
US President Joe Biden shocked social media on Wednesday when he appeared to claim in a speech that he has cancer. White House later clarified that the President was referring to skin cancer which was treatedbefore he tookoffice in January 2020. Read more
India will burn its $100 billion in 5 months
The Reserve Bank of Indiais prepared to sell a sixth of its foreign exchange reserves to defend the rupee. At the current rate, that will take just five months. Read more
Facebook's growth woes in India: too much nudity, not enough women
On February2, when Meta Platforms reported Facebook's first-ever quarterly drop in daily users, its finance chief identified higher mobile data costs as a unique obstacle slowing growth in India, its biggest market. Read more
Best photos from 2022 Comedy Pet Photography Awards
The Comedy Pet Photography Awards released the pictures shortlisted for this year's competition and there are some absolute corkers that will have youchuckling like chihuahuas! Among the top finalists, there is a very distinguished-looking lama, a dog looking like he isabout to hit the Drive Thru, and a couple of headless cats as well as all the usuallaughing horses and grinning dogs. Take a look...
Karnataka tops Niti Aayog's innovation index for third year in a row
Karnataka, Telangana and Haryana have been ranked as the top three states among major states in Niti Aayog's third innovation index. Read more
Goa to soon provide co-working spaces to visitors on beaches
Professionals visiting Goa will soon be able to work while enjoying the picturesque shoreline as the state government has come up with a concept of co-working spaces on the beaches. The Goa government is going to promote the "culture of #WorkationGoa" through co-working spaces to be created on the beaches, state Tourism and Information and Technology (IT) Minister Rohan Khaunte said in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday night. Read more
