DH Evening Brief: Oppn fields Yashwant Sinha for Presidential polls; Shiv Sena sacks Eknath Shinde as MVA govt faces crisis
updated: Jun 21 2022, 16:55 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Yashwant Sinha is Opposition's pick for Presidential elections
Former external affairs minister Yashwant Sinha has been chosen as theOpposition's candidate for the upcoming Presidential elections, sources told DH. Read more
Shiv Sena removes Eknath Shinde as Legislative party leader
The Shiv Sena has decided to remove Eknath Shinde as its Legislative party leader and Sewri MLA Ajay Chaudhary will be the new Shiv Sena Legislative party leader, news agency ANI reported citing sources. Read more
Recruitment process to remain unchanged, regimentation system to continue: Tri-services on Agnipath
The armed forces said on Tuesday that "credible" information on the 'Agnipath' scheme recently has dispelled misinformation about the initiative and asserted that youngsters preparing to become soldiers have returned to physical activities at several places. Read more
Re-writing history: The BJP on a roll to make history its own
On June 10, Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared, not for the first time, that since we are now “independent, we can write our own history.” Shah claimed that our history books were disproportionately focussed on the exploits of the Mughals and gave short shrift to such great dynasties of antiquity as the Mauryas, Guptas, Pandyas, Cholas, and so on. Read more
Elon Musk's child seeks name change to sever ties with father
Elon Musk's transgender daughter has filed a request to change her name in accordance with her new gender identity and because "I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form." Read more
Yoga Day 2022 celebrated with great zeal across India; See Pics
Thousands of people across the country participated in the 8th edition of International Day of Yoga with great zeal.To observe the day, yoga camps were held at offices, schools, and parks all over the country. See pics
21st-century tech is losing to age-old financial system
In the history of dangerous naivety, the decentralised finance mania of 2021 will hold its own against the 2007 boom in collateralised debt obligations. It took a financial crisis for the world to wise up to CDOs, which repackaged risky mortgage bonds to make them look safer than they were. “CDOs are nothing but a massive Ponzi scheme,” said the villain of a fictional account of the 2008 meltdown. How much more carnage will it take this time to know that blockchain-based lending is similarly reckless? Read more
IKEA’s first Bengaluru store counts on metro, meatballs to woo shoppers
Swedish home furnishings chain IKEA opened the doors of its first Bengaluru store to journalists on Tuesday, a day before its official launch in “India’s Silicon Valley”. Read more
