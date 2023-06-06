DH Evening Brief: Sachin Pilot likely to announce new party on June 11; Around 600 houses flooded after dam breach in Ukraine
DH Evening Brief: Sachin Pilot likely to announce new party on June 11; Around 600 houses flooded after dam breach in Ukraine
updated: Jun 06 2023, 18:39 ist
Here are the top stories of the evening!
Sachin Pilot likely to announce new party on June 11
A compromise enforced by the Congress leadership a week ago in their Rajasthan unit appeared to be fragile as dissident leader Sachin Pilot is likely to walk out and announce a new party ‘Pragatisheel Congress’ on June 11, the death anniversary of his late father Rajesh Pilot.
Around 600 houses flooded as dam breach sinks Ukrainian town
Russian emergency services said on Tuesday that around 600 houses had been flooded after the Russian-controlled Kakhovka dam in southernUkrainewas breached overnight, the Russian state news agencyTASSreported.
Show me one party that has not associated with BJP: Deve Gowda on forging Opposition alliance
JD(S) Supremo H D Deve Gowda on Tuesday said he could not tell which party was communal and which was not, as he did not sound very optimistic about the ongoing efforts to forge an anti-BJP front nationally, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Father who refused to believe his son died in Odisha train tragedy finds him alive in morgue: Report
A father's unwavering belief that his son was alive in the face of his reported death in the Odisha train tragedy led him to undertake a journey of more than 230 kilometers in an ambulance to Balasore, where he found his son in a makeshift morgue -- and miraculously, alive.
Karnataka's 'Gruha Jyothi' free electricity scheme can be availed by tenants too: Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said tenants are also eligible to avail the ‘Gruha Jyoti’ scheme, under which 200 units of free power will be provided to all domestic consumers in the state from July 1.
Threatening posters appear on shops owned by Muslims in Uttarakhand town after bid to abduct minor
Days after an alleged attempt by two men, including a member of the minority community, to abduct a minor girl was foiled by locals, threatening posters appeared on shops owned by Muslim traders in Purola town here asking them to leave the place immediately.
RBI's MPC starts deliberations on policy rate, decision on June 8
The Reserve Bank's rate-setting monetary policy panel began deliberations on Tuesday amid expectations that the central bank will keep the benchmark interest rates unchanged at 6.5 per cent on the back of easing retail inflation and the need to push economic growth.
Sachin Pilot likely to announce new party on June 11
A compromise enforced by the Congress leadership a week ago in their Rajasthan unit appeared to be fragile as dissident leader Sachin Pilot is likely to walk out and announce a new party ‘Pragatisheel Congress’ on June 11, the death anniversary of his late father Rajesh Pilot.
Read more
Around 600 houses flooded as dam breach sinks Ukrainian town
Russian emergency services said on Tuesday that around 600 houses had been flooded after the Russian-controlled Kakhovka dam in southernUkrainewas breached overnight, the Russian state news agencyTASSreported.
Read more
Show me one party that has not associated with BJP: Deve Gowda on forging Opposition alliance
JD(S) Supremo H D Deve Gowda on Tuesday said he could not tell which party was communal and which was not, as he did not sound very optimistic about the ongoing efforts to forge an anti-BJP front nationally, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Read more
Father who refused to believe his son died in Odisha train tragedy finds him alive in morgue: Report
A father's unwavering belief that his son was alive in the face of his reported death in the Odisha train tragedy led him to undertake a journey of more than 230 kilometers in an ambulance to Balasore, where he found his son in a makeshift morgue -- and miraculously, alive.
Read more
Karnataka's 'Gruha Jyothi' free electricity scheme can be availed by tenants too: Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said tenants are also eligible to avail the ‘Gruha Jyoti’ scheme, under which 200 units of free power will be provided to all domestic consumers in the state from July 1.
Read more
Watch: Noida vendor sprinkles drain water on coconuts, arrested
A vendor has been arrested here after a video surfaced online purportedly showing him sprinkling drain water on coconuts, officials said on Tuesday.
Watch video
Threatening posters appear on shops owned by Muslims in Uttarakhand town after bid to abduct minor
Days after an alleged attempt by two men, including a member of the minority community, to abduct a minor girl was foiled by locals, threatening posters appeared on shops owned by Muslim traders in Purola town here asking them to leave the place immediately.
Read more
BSF jawan killed, 2 soldiers injured in firing by suspected Kuki militants in Manipur
A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was killed and two Assam Rifles personnel injured in an encounter with suspected Kuki insurgents in Manipur's Serou area early Tuesday, officials said.
Read more
Karnataka BJP stages protest against minister's 'anti-cow slaughter law' remark
The Karnataka BJP on Tuesday staged a massive protest with cows in the city against Minister for Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services KVenkatesh's 'anti-cow slaughter law' remark.
Read more
Sweden recognises sex as sport? Here is what we know
In a first, Sweden could play host to the first-ever European Sex Championship in June.
The competition, which will span six weeks, will be held on June 8 in Gothenburg, and is reported to take place under the Swedish Sex Federation's guidance.
Read more
RBI's MPC starts deliberations on policy rate, decision on June 8
The Reserve Bank's rate-setting monetary policy panel began deliberations on Tuesday amid expectations that the central bank will keep the benchmark interest rates unchanged at 6.5 per cent on the back of easing retail inflation and the need to push economic growth.
Read more