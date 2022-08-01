DH Evening Brief: Suspension of 4 Cong MPs from Lok Sabha revoked; Sanjay Raut sent to ED custody till August 4
DH Evening Brief: Suspension of 4 Cong MPs from Lok Sabha revoked; Sanjay Raut sent to ED custody till August 4
updated: Aug 01 2022, 18:41 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Suspension of 4 Congress MPs from Lok Sabha revoked
A week after suspending them from the House for "unruly" behaviour, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday revoked the suspension of four Congress members, after seeking assurance from the Opposition that they will not bring placards to the House. Read more
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut sent to ED custody till August 4 in Patra Chawl scam case
A special court in Mumbai on Monday remanded senior Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut to the Enforcement Directorate custody for three days. Read more
Fire breaks out at private hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur; at least eight dead
Eight people were killed and nine others injured in a major fire that broke out at a private hospital here on Monday, an official said. Read more
N T Rama Rao's daughter Uma Maheshwari found dead, suicide suspected
Telugu Desam Party founder and former Andhra Pradesh CM N T Rama Rao's daughter, Uma Maheshwari was found hanging at her residence in Hyderabad on Monday. Read more
Deceased Kerala man tests positive for monkeypox
Samples of a 22-year-old man, who died in Kerala on July 30, have come out positive formonkeypoxon Monday. Read more
Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022: Best entries so far
With only a few weeks to go before the competition closes for entries, Comedy Wildlife on Monday released its top entries from 2022 till date. These include a laughing moose and a tango-ing spider. Take a look...
India secures historic maiden CWG medal in lawn bowls
India lawn bowls team assured itself a historic first ever Commonwealth Games medal after defeating New Zealand 16-13 in the semi-final of the women's fours event, here on Monday. Read more
People feel I don't like India: Aamir on boycott 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Twitter trend
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has finally spoken his mind on the "boycott Laal Singh Chaddha" trend on the micro-blogging site Twitter. The film is getting flak on social media for comments that the actor made about India a few years ago. Read more
Liz Truss wins UK cabinet backing in PM race against Rishi Sunak as voting begins
British Conservative frontrunner Liz Truss won another heavyweight endorsement Monday as Tory members began a month of voting to decide the next occupant of 10 Downing Street. Read more
