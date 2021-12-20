DH Evening Brief: December 20, 2021

ED summons Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in case linked to Panama Papers leak
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Monday reached Delhi office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to join the probe in connection with Panama papers leak case for alleged FEMA violation.
Rafael Nadal tests positive for Covid-19 after Abu Dhabi event
RafaNadalsaid on Monday he had tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival in Spain after making his comeback from injury in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition event in Abu Dhabi last week.
Karnataka Cabinet clears controversial anti-conversion bill
The Karnataka Cabinet on Monday approved the controversial anti-conversion bill on Monday, paving the way for it to be tabled in the ongoing legislature session.
Bharat Biotech seeks trial for intranasal Covid-19 vaccine booster
Indian vaccine makerBharatBiotechsaid on Monday it has submitted an application to the country's drug regulator to conduct a late-stage trial for a booster dose of its intranasal Covid-19 vaccine.
World Economic Forum calls off Davos meeting over Omicron surge
The World Economic Forum hasdeferredJanuary’s planned Annual Meeting to later in 2022 over the surge of Omicron Covid-19 cases.
Lok Sabha passes electoral reforms bill amid din
Lok Sabha on Monday passed a bill to link electoral roll data withAadhaareco system amid protest by opposition members over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence issue.
Alappuzha killings: Political rallies banned in Kerala; cops on high alert
After twin political murders, less than 12 hours apart, rocked Kerala's Alappuzha district on Saturday, the state police has banned political rallies and the use of mikes in the public domain for three days.
