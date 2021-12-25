DH Evening Brief: December 25, 2021

BJP's 2022 challenges: Saving Gujarat and reclaiming UP
The year 2022 is going to be a year of hopes and challenges for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which claims to be the world's largest party in terms of membership. In the new year, on the one hand, the party will have to work hard to save its stronghold Gujarat, while on the other,it hopes to winthe Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections again.
AIADMK under pressure to bring in Sasikala to party fold
The opposition AIADMK, battered and bruised in back-to-back polls since the 2019 general elections, is trying for a make-over but the lack of unity among its top leaders, OPanneerselvam and KPalaniswami, is creating issues for the party.
Omicron scare: Marshalls to be deputed at major churches in Bengaluru
After introducing guidelines for Christmas and New Year celebrations, the Karnataka government has decided to depute marshalls at all major churches in Bengaluru to assist the managements in maintaining Covid guidelines amid fears of the Omicron variant.
Karnataka: Experts fear surge in Covid cases in children amid Omicron scare
Less than a quarter of all known Omicron cases in the state are children. While the preliminary data indicates that the cases have survived Covid-19 without complications, experts are worried about an "inevitable" surge that could drive up child infections, owing to their lack of access to vaccinations.
Just as 281 springs to mind when one mentions VVS Laxman, the bowling exploits of Harbhajan Singh in the same series against Australia in 2001 will remain the defining memories of the off-spinner’s eventful career, on which he pulled the curtains down on Friday.
BJP's 2022 challenges: Saving Gujarat and reclaiming UP
The year 2022 is going to be a year of hopes and challenges for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which claims to be the world's largest party in terms of membership. In the new year, on the one hand, the party will have to work hard to save its stronghold Gujarat, while on the other,it hopes to winthe Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections again.
Read more
Bommai to decide on night curfew, other curbs in key Omicron meeting on December 26
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said he would hold a meeting with experts on Covid-19 on Sunday in Bengaluru in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the country.
Read more
AIADMK under pressure to bring in Sasikala to party fold
The opposition AIADMK, battered and bruised in back-to-back polls since the 2019 general elections, is trying for a make-over but the lack of unity among its top leaders, OPanneerselvam and KPalaniswami, is creating issues for the party.
Read more
Omicron scare: Marshalls to be deputed at major churches in Bengaluru
After introducing guidelines for Christmas and New Year celebrations, the Karnataka government has decided to depute marshalls at all major churches in Bengaluru to assist the managements in maintaining Covid guidelines amid fears of the Omicron variant.
Read more
Karnataka: Experts fear surge in Covid cases in children amid Omicron scare
Less than a quarter of all known Omicron cases in the state are children. While the preliminary data indicates that the cases have survived Covid-19 without complications, experts are worried about an "inevitable" surge that could drive up child infections, owing to their lack of access to vaccinations.
Read more
The trailblazing Turbanator
Just as 281 springs to mind when one mentions VVS Laxman, the bowling exploits of Harbhajan Singh in the same series against Australia in 2001 will remain the defining memories of the off-spinner’s eventful career, on which he pulled the curtains down on Friday.
Read more
In Pics | India rings in another Christmas amid Covid-19
See how people around the country are celebrating Christmas festivities in the shadow of Covid-19.
Read more