DH Evening Brief: July 24, 2021

Mirabai Chanu perfects a flaw to bring home silver medal at Tokyo Olympics
As her country struggles with Covid-19 and flash floods, 26-year-old Mirabai Chanu gave Indiaa chance to revel in the joy and celebrate as she clinched a silver medal inweightliftingin the 49 kg categoryat the Olympics and opened the country's account on Saturday. In a clean jerk at the Olympics, Chanu lifted the weight off her chestof her disappointing show at the 2016 Rio Olympics where she had failed to record a legal lift in any of her three attempts. Read more
Karnataka permits reopening of amusement parks, activities at places of worship
Further easing Covid-19 restrictions, the Karnataka government on Saturday permitted reopening of amusement parks and similar places, and allowed places of worship to carry out related religious activities from July 25. Read more
Covid-19 vaccines for children likely by September: AIIMS chief
As fears of a third Covid wave loomlarge,AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria said thatIndia is likely to start vaccinating children by September. Read more
In Pics | 14 powerful leaders on Pegasus potential target list
From French President Emmanuel Macron to Morocco’s King Mohammed VI, here are 14 powerful world leaders who were among the potential Pegasus spyware targets, according to news reports. See pics
After bumper IPO, Zomato market cap soars past Coal India, Tata Motors
After a massive IPO where its shares nearly doubled in value on debut, Zomato is now valued at a whopping Rs 98,732 crore. This puts the food delivery services company ahead of India's major companies like Tata Motors, Coal India and Mahindra and Mahindra. Read more
CISCE results for classes 10, 12 announced
TheCISCEon Saturday announced results for classes 10 and 12, with class 10 girls and boys achieving the same pass percentage. In the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) class 12 results, girls outshone boys by a margin of0.2 per cent. Read more
Watch: Sarjapura Curries | Bengaluru artist brings back local greens
In this Bengaluru farm, every vegetable and edible weed you find is local. Grown organically, using non-hybrid seeds, all the greens of Sarjapura Curries will make you re-evaluate everything you know about growing your own food! Watch video
Why India can’t repeat its 1991 miracle
Exactly 30 years ago, a looming balance of payments crisis finally convinced India’s leaders to dismantle its socialist economy, ushering in private enterprise and years of higher growth. Those pundits and policymakers hoping that Prime Minister Narendra Modi might use the country’s Covid-induced slump to launch similarly dramatic reforms, however, are likely to be disappointed. Read more
Faced several challenges as CM from day one, Yediyurappa says as he stares at exit
As he stares at his possible exit, B S Yediyurappa on Saturday said he had to face several challenges from the day he took charge as the Chief Minister, but is satisfied that he has made honest efforts to better the lives of the people. Read more
Three decades ofeconomic reformsin India have benefited citizens unevenly and there is a need for the "Indian model" of development to focus on creating wealth at the bottom of the pyramid, the richest Indian Mukesh Ambani said exuding confidence that the country can be at par with the US and China by 2047. Read more
Mob fury in Bihar town over custodial death; cops injured, woman constable dies
A female constable died after being run over by a vehicle while trying to quell a mob which in protest against a custodial death indulged in heavy stone-pelting and fired gunshots in the air, leaving many police personnel injured. Read more
Millions sleep well at night, walk safely on streets due to technologies like Pegasus: NSO
Amidst the raging controversy over its surveillance software Pegasus, Israeli cybersecurity company NSO Group has defended itself by saying that millions of people around the world sleep well at night and walk in the streets safely due to such technologies available with intelligence and law enforcement agencies. Read more
