DH Evening Brief: March 19, 2022

BJP alliance partners seek 'respectable' share in Uttar Pradesh cabinet
Apparently convinced that they had played a crucial role in the massive victory of the BJP in the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the Apna Dal (S) and Nishad Party (NP), which had contested the polls in alliance with the BJP, are now seeking their pound of flesh ahead of the formation of the next government in the state.
First Cabinet meet, first decision: Bhagwant Mann throws open 25,000 govt jobs in Punjab
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday, in the first decision of his first Cabinet meeting, threw open 25,000 jobs in various state government departments, including 10,000 in Police Department.
Centre achieved 'decisive control over terrorism' in J&K after abrogation of Article 370, says Amit Shah
Terming “decisive control over terrorism” after the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir as the Centre's “biggest achievement”, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday said democracy has been taken to the grassroots level in the Union Territory (UT).
Minor girl raped by her brother and father, her grandfather and uncle molested her
A minor girl was allegedly raped separately by her teenage brother and their father while her grandfather and a distant uncle used to molest her, Pune Police said on Saturday, adding that the crime was committed over the last five years.
What's wrong? asks Bommai on Bhagvad Gita being taught in state schools
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on Saturday, indirectly defended the move to introduce Bhagavad Gita in state schools.
Read More
BJP alliance partners seek 'respectable' share in Uttar Pradesh cabinet
Apparently convinced that they had played a crucial role in the massive victory of the BJP in the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the Apna Dal (S) and Nishad Party (NP), which had contested the polls in alliance with the BJP, are now seeking their pound of flesh ahead of the formation of the next government in the state.
Read More
First Cabinet meet, first decision: Bhagwant Mann throws open 25,000 govt jobs in Punjab
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday, in the first decision of his first Cabinet meeting, threw open 25,000 jobs in various state government departments, including 10,000 in Police Department.
Read More
Japanese PM arrives in India to hold summit talks with Modi
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in New Delhion a short visit. The visiting leader is scheduled to hold summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 5 pm.
Read More
Russia deploys hypersonic Kinzhal missle in western Ukraine
Russia used its newest Kinzhal hypersonic missiles for the first time inUkraineon Friday to destroy a weapons storage site in the country's west, the defence ministry said.
Read More
India, the poorest super-emitter, needs a different path to net-zero
If all goes according to plan, India will be dead last among the world’s biggest economies to zero out greenhouse gas emissions. And that’s precisely as it should be.
Read More
Ukraine crisis: Staying neutral best choice for India
At first, glance, as the world puts a united stand against theRussian intervention in Ukraine, Indian diplomacy is in a serious log jam and the stakes are going up.
Read More
Centre achieved 'decisive control over terrorism' in J&K after abrogation of Article 370, says Amit Shah
Terming “decisive control over terrorism” after the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir as the Centre's “biggest achievement”, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday said democracy has been taken to the grassroots level in the Union Territory (UT).
Read More
Minor girl raped by her brother and father, her grandfather and uncle molested her
A minor girl was allegedly raped separately by her teenage brother and their father while her grandfather and a distant uncle used to molest her, Pune Police said on Saturday, adding that the crime was committed over the last five years.
Read More