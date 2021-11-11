DH Evening Brief: November 11, 2021

  • updated: Nov 11 2021, 18:28 ist
Here are the top headlines this evening.
    Over 12 crore people due for 2nd Covid vaccine dose in India: Mansukh Mandaviya

    More than 12 crore people are due for their second Covid-19 vaccine shot in India, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday.

    Kangana Ranaut says 1947 was ‘bheek’ and India got 'real freedom' in 2014, triggers outrage

    ActorKanganaRanaut kicked off a firestorm on Thursday for declaring that India attained “real freedom” in 2014, when the Modi-led government came to power, and describing the country’s Independence in 1947 as “bheek”, or alms.

    RSS responsible for partition, not Jinnah: SBSP chief

    A day after saying that there would have been no partition if Muhammad Ali Jinnah was made the first prime minister of the country, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar blamed the RSS on Thursday for the historic event.

    Militant gunned down by forces in encounter in J&K's Kulgam

    An unidentified militant was killed on Thursday in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

    'Insult to state police': Punjab Assembly passes resolution against Centre's BSF order

    The Punjab assembly on Thursday adopted a resolution against the Centre’s notification that extended the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force, calling it an "insult" to the state police and seeking its withdrawal.

    Alert Tamil Nadu police inspector gets man to hospital amid Chennai rains, saves his life

    Everyone presumed that a young man was dead after a tree fell on him during the incessant rains that continue to lash Chennai.

    Tripura violence: SC agrees to hear plea by journalist, others booked under UAPA

    The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to take up a plea against the Tripura Police's decision to invoke the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against several lawyers, activists and journalists.

    Gehlot calls on Sonia to discuss Cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday and the two leaders are learnt to have discussed the political situation as well as the impending Cabinet reshuffle in the state.

    Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai discusses Hangal defeat, developmental issues with PM Modi

    Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked him not to bother about the Bitcoin scandal in the state.

    War between Nawab Malik and Devendra Fadnavis escalates

    The Nawab Malik vs Devendra Fadnavis war-of-words escalated further with the two families slapping defamation notices on each other on Thursday.

