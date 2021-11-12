DH Evening Brief: November 12, 2021

Hinduism not about killing innocents, Hindutva is, says Rahul Gandhi
In a scathing attack on the BJP and RSS ideology, top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that Hinduism isnot about violently targeting "innocent" people but 'Hindutva' is and wondered why there are two words to describe both if they are the same as claimed by the right-wing.
Army agrees to grant permanent Commission to women after SC warns it of contempt
Following a stern warning of contempt, the Army on Friday agreed before the Supreme Court to grant permanent commission to 11 women officers within 10 days, in accordance with its judgment, and also to other officers, who haven't approached court but meet the criteria.
Sachin Pilot meets Sonia Gandhi amid Cabinet reshuffle buzz in Rajasthan
Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Friday met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi amid talks of an imminent reshuffle in Ashok Gehlot ministry and expressed confidence that "very soon" there will be a decision that will consider "credibility, performance, regional balance and caste combination" as factors for assignments.
India vs New Zealand Test series: Rahane to lead first Test, Kohli second; Rohit Sharma rested
Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane will lead India in the first Test against New Zealand before regular skipper Virat Kohli returns for the second match even as some all-format bigwigs got complete rest from the assignment in line with the BCCI's workload management of players.
Passengers who play music on speaker on KSRTC buses to be deboarded
A year after the BMTC issued a ban on the use of mobile phone loudspeakers for audio or video entertainment inside the Bengaluru buses, two more corporations operating buses across the state have told their drivers and conductors to deboard passengers creating such nuisance.
Retail inflation rises marginally to 4.48% in October
Retailinflation inched up to 4.48 per cent in October due to an uptick in food prices, government data showed on Friday.
At least 3 killed in blast at Afghanistan mosque
At least three people were killed and 15 wounded Friday by a blast at a mosque in Afghanistan's restive Nangarhar province, a hospital official told AFP.
Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson calls Kangana Ranaut an 'agent of hate'
Lashing out at Kangana Ranaut, Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi has described the actor as an “agent of hate” and even criticised the Prime Minister’s Office.
India vs New Zealand Test series: Rahane to lead first Test, Kohli second; Rohit Sharma rested
Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane will lead India in the first Test against New Zealand before regular skipper Virat Kohli returns for the second match even as some all-format bigwigs got complete rest from the assignment in line with the BCCI's workload management of players.
We're working something out: Uttar Pradesh to Supreme Court on Lakhimpur violence case
The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned the hearing in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident to Monday, after senior advocate Harish Salve sought a few more days' time.
Aam Aadmi Party announces first list of candidates for 2022 Punjab Assembly elections
The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday announced its first list of 10 candidates for the 2022 Punjab assembly polls.
