DH Evening Brief: Kharge pitches for consensus on Cong poll but Tharoor says 'no'; 125 dead in Indonesia stadium stampede
updated: Oct 02 2022, 18:25 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Kharge pitches for consensus on Cong Prez poll, Tharoor says 'no'
Mallikarjun Kharge pitched for a consensus on Congress president election when rival candidate Shashi Tharoor telephoned him recently but decided not to force him after the senior MP, whom he described as his “younger brother",insisted on a democratic fight. Read more
125 die as tear gas triggers crush at Indonesia soccer match
Panic and a chaotic run for exits after police fired tear gas at an Indonesian soccer match to drive away fans upset with their team's loss left at least 125 dead, most of whom were trampled upon or suffocated, making it one of the deadliest sports events in the world.. Read more
Former Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav's health deteriorated, admitted to ICU
Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav has been admitted toMedanta hospital in Gurugram. The former Samajwadi Party chief was shifted to ICU, shortly after being taken to the hospital. Read more
Maharashtra govt tells employees to answer calls with 'Vande Mataram' instead of 'hello'
The Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis dispensation has issued a government resolution (GR) directing the employees of the state government to greet government staff and people with ‘Vande Mataram’ instead of 'hello' on phone calls. Read more
Cop martyred, CRPF personnel injured in militant attack in Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama
Just three days ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit, militants shot dead a policeman and injured a paramilitary personnel in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday. Read more
In Pics | Vatican to Burj Khalifa: Quirky Durga Puja pandals
As the 10-day long festival to celebrate "feminine 'shakti' kick started on October 1, we take a look at some of the quirkiest, unique and creative pandals set up across West Bengal; and other parts of the country. See pics
PFI ban puts minority votes under spotlight in poll-bound Karnataka
The possible electoral impact of the ban on the PFI in poll-bound Karnataka has sparked debate in political circles as its associate political wing SDPI, which has not been outlawed, is still relevant in certain constituencies with significant presence of the minority community. With the Union government imposing ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and several of its associates for their alleged terror activities, its political implications in Karnataka, where Assembly elections are just months away, are bound to be keenly watched. Read more
Gangster Deepak Tinu, one of the accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, escaped from police custody in Punjab's Mansa district, official sources said on Sunday. Read more
Gandhiji Versus Gandhi: How the Mahatma might have viewed Rahul's yatra
On October 2, we are observing Gandhiji's 153rd birth anniversary. On that fateful day, Rahul Gandhi, with whom Gandhiji shares his surname, completes 25 days of his `Bharat Jodo' Yatra. Read more
Tharoor vs Kharge: No losers here
Finally, after many missteps in political calculus and thousands of footsteps of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, something is stirring in the Congress. It's making enough news for the BJP and the on-leash TV channels to do an obsessive nightly nit-picking of each step (and misstep) of the party they say has no future in India. When the anchors can't find a Muslim-inspired topic, they quickly shift to picking holes in the Congress. In a perverse way, that's good news for the party. Read more
