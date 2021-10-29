DH Evening Brief: October 29, 2021

  • updated: Oct 29 2021, 18:41 ist
Here are the top headlines this evening.
    Sandalwood superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46

    Sandalwood superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on Friday.He was 46.Puneeth was admitted to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru at 11:30 am today after he complained of chest pain.The mortal remains of the Sandalwood actor willbe kept at Kanteerava stadium for public viewing.

    Aryan Khan's release delayed, to spend another night in jail

    Aryan Khan will be spendingone more night in Mumbai prison since the release papers did not reach jail officials in time on Friday. The jail officials said "no special treatment" would be meted out to anyone.

    Sandalwood star and Puneeth Rajkumar breathed his last on October 29 following a cardiac arrest. As the country condoles his demise, we bring you some and rare and unseen pictures from his personal album.

    Google-Jio smartphone to be priced at Rs 6,499, set for Diwali launch

    Jiophone Next will be available from Diwali for Rs 6,499 per unit for customers wanting to buy the smartphone without financing option,Jioand Google said in a joint statement on Friday.

    Leander Paes, Nafisa Ali join TMC in Goa

    Tennis veteran LeanderPaesand actor Nafisa Ali joined Trinamool Congress Party in presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Goaon Friday.

    Facebook changes company name to 'Meta'

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said his company is rebranding itself as Meta in an effort to encompass its virtual-reality vision for the future — what Zuckerberg calls the "metaverse".

    Assam on alert after attack on Hindus in Bangladesh, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

    Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the state government has alerted all the district administrations to be extra vigilant and ensure that no attack on religious minorities takes place in the state.

    Read more