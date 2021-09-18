DH Evening Brief: September 18, 2021

'Humiliated' Punjab CM Amarinder Singh resigns; says 'future options open'
Ending suspense over the Punjab Congress leadership issue, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday resigned, saying he felt "humiliated" and suggesting that "future course" of politics is open for him. Read more
Shashi Tharoor asks for immediate change of leadership in Congress
Three-time Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said there should be a new leadership of the Congress party. Read more
Sonu Sood evaded Rs 20 crore in taxes, says I-T Department
Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood, his entities and associates have evaded tax to the tune of Rs 20 crore, kept charity funds unutilised, engaged in bogus contracts and dubious circular transactions all totalling Rs 250 crore, according to the Income Tax department. Read more
Karnataka cops arrest gang extorting money over nude videos
Criminal Investigation Department (CID) sleuths from Karnataka have arrested a three-member gang who blackmailed and extorted money from people posing as young women on social media. The accused persons after trapping people made their nude videos and extorted money, CID sources said on Saturday. Read more
In Pics: In protest against Taliban clothing mandate, Afghan women share photos dressed in traditional attire
Afghan women around the world have taken to social media to post pictures in their traditional best to protestthe Taliban's clothing mandate for women. Eversince the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan what women would be required to wear is still a major concern. Under the last Taliban rule, women were forced to cover themselves from head to toe by wearing a burqa. See pics
Former BJP leader Babul Supriyo joins TMC after 'quitting' politics
Former Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo on Saturday joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in presence of national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and Rajya Sabha MPDerek O’ Brien. Read more
US military admits Kabul drone strike killed 10 innocent Afghan civilians
The US military has admitted that a deadly drone strike days before its pullout from Afghanistan was a "tragic mistake" as it did not kill the ISIS-K planners bent on attacking the Kabul international airport, and instead killed 10 innocent civilians, including an aid worker and seven children. Read more
US company's tech abused by Indian govt to spy on Pakistan, China: Report
A US company's tech was abused by the Indian government amid warnings that Americans are contributing to a spyware industry already under fire for being out of control, Forbes reported. Read more
Wish PM Narendra Modi celebrated his birthday everyday: Congress on 2.5 crore record vaccinations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi should celebrate his birthday every day as some BJP-ruled states "performed" on the day and vaccinated many times the daily average, the Congress said on Saturday. Read more
CCI probe finds Google abused Android dominance: Report
Google abused the dominant position of its Android operating system in India, using its "huge financial muscle" to illegally hurt competitors, the antitrust authority found in a report on its two-year probe seen byReuters. Read more
BCCI may approach Anil Kumble, VVS Laxman for head coach's post
Life may come to a full circle for Anil Kumble as the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI might ask him to apply for the post of head coach of the Indian team along with VVS Laxman once Ravi Shastri finishes his term after the T20 World Cup. Read more
