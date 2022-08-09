DH Exclusive | Nitish to remain in the driver’s seat, post-realignment

As Bihar appears to be heading for an imminent change in dispensation, the one question uppermost in everyone’s mind is: Who will be the next Chief Minister of Bihar? Nitish Kumar, who has 45 MLAs, or Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of the largest party – RJD- in the Assembly, with 79 MLAs, and who may extend unconditional support to Nitish?

Ruling party sources confirmed to Deccan Herald on Tuesday that JD (U) will not dilute its stand on having its own Chief Minister as there is no towering leader like Nitish, notwithstanding the numbers’ game. “Nitish Kumar will be the Chief Minister if and when there is fresh political realignment, hopefully in a day or two,” said the source, wishing not to be identified till the new permutation and combination is in place.

BJP bid to mollify Nitish

The move follows last-ditched attempt by the top BJP leadership to mollify Nitish when Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the Bihar Chief Minister on Monday. Though what transpired between the two could not be immediately known, but sources said Shah’s bid to placate the JD (U) strongman failed to cut much ice. The saffron camp has put a gag order on its leader from speaking anything against Nitish. The RJD too has issued an order asking all its spokespersons and other senior leaders to refrain from speaking on the issue of fresh realignment where it is expected that the ruling JD (U) may switch sides and join hands with the RJD, Congress and the Left.

Before announcing another U-turn, Nitish on Tuesday began interacting with his party MPs and legislators where he is believed to be sharing evidence in the form of video footage on how an unsuccessful attempt was made by his ruling partners to wean away his MLAs and do a Thackeray on him. “Maharashtra-type game was about to be played in Bihar, when our leader called the bluff,” said the source.

“We will extend unconditional support to Nitish once he dumps the BJP,” said Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Ajit Sharma. “Today is August 9, the 80th anniversary of ‘August Kranti Diwas’ which began in 1942 with 'Quit India' call. Bihar too will witness a new kranti (revolution) today,” Kaukab Quadri, the working president of the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC), told Deccan Herald here on Tuesday.

In the meantime, the RJD and the Congress are also slated to have their legislature party meeting today once the JD (U) meet is over. “Whatever Nitish Ji decides today, will be abided by each and every leader of our party,” said the ruling party source.

Meanwhile, the BJP camp looked dejected today as their leaders are in a wait and watch mode till Nitish takes a final call later today.