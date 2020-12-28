The Lead: Politics in 2020

DH Radio | The Lead: Politics in 2020

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 28 2020, 08:44 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2020, 09:15 ist
Congress MPs Dean Kuriakose, Hibi Eden, Gurjeet Singh Aujla and others protest against the recent farm bills. Credit: PTI

Hi and welcome to The Lead by DH Radio,  in today's episode we discuss what the year 2020 had in store for the field of politics as we move on to welcome the new year.

Shemin Joy: Hello and welcome to the DH podcast. As we approach the end of a tumultuous year, we present to you a series of year enders. This episode is all about politics in 2020, a year ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic. Just as the pandemic has redefined everything in our lives, politics was no different. We witnessed a few elections, so-called lapses of the government and some preparations for future elections. I am Shemin Joy and today I am joined by Deccan Herald's political editor and chief of bureau in New Delhi Anand Mishra and Principal correspondent Sagar Kulkarni, who covers the Congress, to discuss politics in 2020.

To know more about the conversation, listen to the podcast.

DH Podcast
dh radio
The Lead
Coronavirus
politics
Narendra Modi
Farm Bills

