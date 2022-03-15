DH Toon | After EPF interest cut, what more will the common man endure?

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Saturday decided to decrease the interest on provident fund deposits for 2021-22 to 8.1%, the lowest in 44 years, two days after the BJP stormed back to power in four states and amid objections from the trade union representatives.
