DH Toon | After Prez poll defeat, Opposition focuses on Vice President poll

Chinks in the Opposition unity came to the fore again following cross-voting in several states in favour of Droupadi Murmu during the presidential election and the Trinamool Congress' decision to abstain from the vice presidential election.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC), while announcing its decision, said it does not agree with the way the Opposition candidate was decided without keeping it in the loop. Leaders of Opposition parties, however, contended that they were in touch with Mamata Banerjee on the issue.

