DH Toon | Air India says 'Tata' to mismanagement

DH Toon | Air India says 'Tata' to ineptitude, mismanagement

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jan 29 2022, 05:27 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2022, 05:27 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Air India is finally back to its original home, 68 years after it was nationalised, as the Narendra Modi government formally handed over the airline to the new owner Tata Sons, completing the privatisation process of a public entity for the first time in 20 years.

The takeover by the salt-to-software conglomerate comes three months after it won the bid quoting Rs 18,000 crore -- which includes taking over of Rs 15,300 crore of Air India's debt and a payment of Rs 2,700 crore in cash. Air India was founded by JRD Tata and was nationalised by the Jawaharlal Nehru government in 1953.

Read More

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Air India
DH Toon
Tata Group

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Air India says 'Tata' to mismanagement

DH Toon | Air India says 'Tata' to mismanagement

What goes behind the making of a film poster?

What goes behind the making of a film poster?

Brothers split by partition to reunite in Pakistan

Brothers split by partition to reunite in Pakistan

Gold mining is poisoning Amazon forests with mercury

Gold mining is poisoning Amazon forests with mercury

Bidens welcome Willow the cat to the White House

Bidens welcome Willow the cat to the White House

In city, lizards selective in choosing snoozing sites

In city, lizards selective in choosing snoozing sites

Will Japan’s leaders finally accept a female emperor?

Will Japan’s leaders finally accept a female emperor?

'Living in a dark era': One year since Myanmar's coup

'Living in a dark era': One year since Myanmar's coup

DH Toon: Save Rahul's Twitter, 'saving nation can wait'

DH Toon: Save Rahul's Twitter, 'saving nation can wait'

DH Radio | A chat with Shruti Haasan on her birthday

DH Radio | A chat with Shruti Haasan on her birthday

 