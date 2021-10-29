DH Toon | Aryan case: 'May you get over hangover soon'

DH Toon | Aryan Khan case: 'May you get over the hangover soon!'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  Oct 29 2021, 07:36 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2021, 07:54 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who was arrested in the Cordelia drugs-on-cruise case by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Besides Aryan Khan, his friend and social media influencer Arbaaz Merchant and model-designer Munmum Dhamecha were also granted bail.

Justice Nitin Sombre of the Bombay High Court granted the bail to the trio after three days of hearing.

What's Brewing

