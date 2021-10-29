DH Toon | Aryan Khan case: 'May you get over the hangover soon!'

The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who was arrested in the Cordelia drugs-on-cruise case by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Besides Aryan Khan, his friend and social media influencer Arbaaz Merchant and model-designer Munmum Dhamecha were also granted bail.

Justice Nitin Sombre of the Bombay High Court granted the bail to the trio after three days of hearing.

