DH Toon | As India celebrates Rishi Sunak's win...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the former British Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, who on Monday won the contest to be the next occupant of the 10 Downing Street in London on Monday.

As Sunak is set to be the first British Prime Minister with ancestral roots in pre-Partition undivided India, Modi added to his congratulatory message for him a “Special Diwali” wish for all Indians and the Indian-origin people in the United Kingdom, referring to them as the “living bridge” between the two nations.

