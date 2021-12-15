DH Toon | At Kashi, pilgrims pray for economic revamp

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Dec 15 2021, 06:33 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2021, 06:33 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

It was an event that had every ingredient to send a clear message to the majority community about the BJP's firm commitment to the Hindutva ideology and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the saffron party's tallest leader, made no attempt to hide it while he launched the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Project in his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi on Monday.

Modi, who was clad in saffron clothes, performed 'Surya Arghya' (offering water to the Sun), worshipped the Ganga and carried its sacred waters to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, one of the most revered places of worship for the Hindus.

