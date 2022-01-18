DH Toon | 'Don't come again': Dalits to politicians

DH Toon | Backward classes 'spend half their budget' on feeding politicians ahead of polls

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jan 18 2022, 04:20 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2022, 04:20 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had a meal at a Dalit household on January 14 and said during the Samajwadi Party rule it was "social exploitation" and not "social justice", whereas the BJP government was working for the development of every section of society without any discrimination.

Adityanath's visit to the Dalit family in Gorakhpur came a little before Swami Prasad Maurya, Dara Singh Chauhan and Dharam Singh Saini, who resigned from the government accusing it of being anti-Dalit, gathered at the Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow to take up its membership in the run-up to the assembly polls beginning February 10.

Dalits
Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Assembly Elections 2022
