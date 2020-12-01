DH Toon | Farmers stand firm, in for 'decisive battle'

DH Toon | Farmers refuse to budge, reject Centre's conditional offer for talks

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Dec 01 2020, 08:13 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2020, 08:13 ist

The Centre on Monday night invited agitating farmer unions for talks on December 1, two days ahead of a scheduled meeting, as their stir against the new agri-marketing laws appeared to intensify despite a strong defence of the legislation by the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi who accused the opposition of “playing tricks” on farmers again through misinformation.

The development came a day after the protesting farmers rejected the Centre's offer to start talks as soon as they move to Burari and continued to stay put Singhu and Tikri borders of the national capital.

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Cartoon
BJP
Amit Shah
Congress

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Farmers stand firm, in for 'decisive battle'

DH Toon | Farmers stand firm, in for 'decisive battle'

Protesting against a cold-hearted govt

Protesting against a cold-hearted govt

The Lead: Nanda Gopal on his latest flick 'Arishadvarga

The Lead: Nanda Gopal on his latest flick 'Arishadvarga

In Asia, pro-democracy forces worry about Joe Biden

In Asia, pro-democracy forces worry about Joe Biden

Lahore again tops list of world's most polluted cities

Lahore again tops list of world's most polluted cities

In Pics | Ten countries most impacted by terrorism

In Pics | Ten countries most impacted by terrorism

Football in hijab: Thai lesbians tackle stereotypes

Football in hijab: Thai lesbians tackle stereotypes

Did you know? Covid-19 can enter your brain via nose

Did you know? Covid-19 can enter your brain via nose

 