DH Toon | Father Stan Swamy passes away, straw, sipper remain

India’s leading octogenarian tribal rights activist Father Stan Swamy – who was an undertrial-accused in the controversial Elgar Parishad-Koregaon Bhima case - passed away in Mumbai on Monday, hours before his bail plea on medical grounds was to be heard by the Bombay High Court.

Tribal rights activist Father Stan Swamy, accused in the alleged Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, was being provided sipper and other facilities in the Taloja prison from the day second of his arrest, a senior prison official said on Sunday.

Swamy, 83, who suffered from various health issues including Parkinson's disease, was arrested on October 8 and was lodged at the Taloja prison in Navi Mumbai.

"Not just sipper and straw, we are providing him other facilities too like a wheelchair, walking stick, walker, and two attendants were also provided to him," the official said last year.

