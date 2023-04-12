DH Toon | 'Gaumutra' unfit for humans, says new research

DH Toon | 'Gaumutra' unfit for humans, says new study

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Apr 12 2023, 06:08 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2023, 06:08 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Cow urine, which has been touted as a miracle medicine for decades, has now found to be unsuitable for direct human consumption as it contains potentially harmful bacteria.

The study led by Bhoj Raj Singh of the institute along with three Ph.D students, found that urine samples from healthy cows and bulls contained at least 14 types of harmful bacteria with the presence of Escherichia coli, which can cause stomach infections, most commonly detected.

