DH Toon | 'India doesn't need lectures on democracy'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Dec 03 2022, 07:24 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2022, 07:24 ist

India does not need to be told what to do on democracy, the country's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj has asserted.

India on Thursday assumed the Presidency of the 15-nation UN Security Council for the month of December, during which it will host signature events on countering terrorism and reformed multilateralism. The Presidency will bring the curtains down on India's two-year tenure as an elected non-permanent member of the powerful UN organ.

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
India
United Nations
Democracy

